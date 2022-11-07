Detectives investigating the death of two men in Herne Hill have named the victims as they continue their appeal for information

Guilherme Messias Da Silva, aged 23, and Lemar Rashawan Urqhart, aged 27, died on Railton Road, SE24 on Sunday, 30 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, from Specialist Crime, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Guilherme and Lemar and we are working around the clock to identify and arrest those involved in this incident. The death of these two young men is a stark reminder of the work we need to do to tackle violent crime in our communities.

“While a number of people have come forward with information, we are urging anyone else who has any further details to speak to us on 0208 721 4961 or to Crimestoppers, an independent charity who will treat your information in the strictest of confidence. ”

Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday, 30 October to reports of gunshots heard in the Railton Road area.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Guilherme and Lemar were found injured at the location and despite the efforts of emergency services, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe two cars were driving in the Railton Road area when one of the cars was in collision with Guilherme’s moped before further colliding with parked vehicles.

Lemar then got out of one of the cars involved in the collision and was pursued by a man, armed with a firearm, from the second car.

The man shot Lemar and returned to his car before leaving the scene.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing Lambeth and Southwark, said: “More than a week on from this incident, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of Guilherme and Lemar, who tragically lost their lives.

“We know the impact this has had on the community and have had local officers in the area to answer any questions and provide visible reassurance.

“My colleagues in Specialist Crime continue to work at pace to confirm the sequence of events and I would reiterate their plea for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room on 0208 721 4961 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.