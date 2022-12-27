Detectives investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun have released two men on bail

A 29-year-old man from Fleet who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail to return on 24 March 2023.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail to return on 23 March 2023.

Police.are still yet to locate Kiran, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, who was last seen at around 19.30 GMT on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.“If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital.”

Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org