Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have arrested a man on suspicion of her murder

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday, 10 December having last been seen five days earlier, on Monday, 5 December, as she left her home in Evelyn Street, SE8.

Public appeals were issued for help finding Maureen but she has not been seen or heard from since the day of her disappearance.

As concerns grew for her wellbeing, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were brought in to assist and later take on the investigation.

On Friday, 30 December a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Maureen’s murder. He remains in police custody.

Enquiries indicate Maureen and the arrested man knew each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who leads the investigation, said: “This arrest is a significant development in what is now being treated as a murder investigation.

“Whilst we have not located Maureen’s body we have reason to believe she has come to serious harm and has likely been killed.

“Maureen’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“This news has come as a terrible shock. My thoughts, and those of my team, are with them at this very difficult time.”

We are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, 5 December in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101, giving the reference 3230985/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.