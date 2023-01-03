Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a man with murder

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on 10 December 2022 having last been seen five days earlier, 5 December, as she left her home in Evelyn Street, SE8.

As concerns grew for her well-being, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command took the responsibility for the investigation. She has not been found.

On Sunday, 2 January, Mark Moodie, 54 of Nightingale Place, SE18, was charged with murder. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 January.

Maureen’s family have been informed and continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Police are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, 5 December in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.