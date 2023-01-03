Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating The Disappearance Of A Woman From Lewisham Have Arrested A Man On Suspicion Of Her Murder
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a man with murder

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a man with murder

by @uknip247

 

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on 10 December 2022 having last been seen five days earlier, 5 December, as she left her home in Evelyn Street, SE8.

As concerns grew for her well-being, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command took the responsibility for the investigation. She has not been found.

On Sunday, 2 January, Mark Moodie, 54  of Nightingale Place, SE18, was charged with murder. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 January.

Maureen’s family have been informed and continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Police are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, 5 December in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man dies during single vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

Kent Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing...

Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with...

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found at Oakwood...

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part...

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher...

Two men have escaped serious injury when their light plane crashed near...

Detectives investigating a fight outside a nightclub which left three men with...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"