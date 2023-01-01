Detectives investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are today urging those who were on the bus with him to get in touch

The 36-year-old took the number 1 bus from Farnborough to Aldershot on December 1, getting off it near the railway station just after 7.30pm

“In particular we wish to speak with the person at the top of the stairs in this photo, who we know got off the bus at the same time.

“If this is you or you were on the bus that night, please call 101, as anything you may have seen or heard could assist our enquiries.

“Our further appeal comes after we launched our online portal for CCTV, dash cam, Ring doorbell or any other footage which may have caught Kiran’s movements on December 1.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who has any footage, and this link for submissions can be found by going to: https://orlo.uk/jdVDh

“As part of our investigation , we have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

“Each of those five people – a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough , a 29-year-old man from Fleet , and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot – have been released on bail while we continue our enquiries”.

Kiran is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance , or have any information regarding his whereabouts , then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.