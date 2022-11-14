Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Saydi Abu Sheikh and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed in Ilford have charged two men with murder

Ayaani Ali Adan, 19 , of East Street, Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18 , of Stratton Road, Romford, were arrested on Friday, 11 November and were each charged in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 14 November) with:

– Two counts of murder;

– One count of attempted murder;

– Possession with intent to supply a Class B drug;

– Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;

– Possession of a knife in public;

– Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Both men appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court this morning and were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 16 November.

Police were called at 00:16hrs on Tuesday, 25 October, by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road.

Armed officers attended along with local officers and paramedics. Three men were found with gunshot injuries.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, aged 23 and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who were both from Ilford, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is ongoing and police remain keen to hear from anyone with information, video or images that could assist them.

Anyone that can help is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 99/25Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.