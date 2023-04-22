Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a further three men with his murder

On Wednesday, 19 April, Damaris McBeth, 19 of Lucern Close, Hammond Street, Cheshunt and Rhys Antwi, 19 of Prentis Rd, SW16 were arrested in the Northamptonshire area on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, 20 April, Alfred Coker, 20 of Bowen Drive, SE21 was arrested in London on suspicion of murder.

All three were charged on 22 April and were remanded in custody. Alfred Coker will appear at Croydon Magistrates Court today, Saturday 22 April.

Rhys Antwi and Damarius McBeth will appear at Willesden Magistrates Court today, Saturday 22 April.

Three other men have previously been charged with Tyler’s murder. They are:

Tyrese Barnett, 19, of no fixed address. He was also charged with the attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Leo Reid, also 19, of Tulse Hill, SW2. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Black Prince Road, SE11, was charged on Wednesday, 19 April.

They have all been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 5 July.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 4.20am on Thursday, 13 April to Norman Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.