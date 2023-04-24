Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a seventh man with his murder

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a seventh man with his murder

by uknip247

Kalam Bagge, 18, of Nimrod Road, London, SW1 was charged on Sunday, 23
April, and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on
Monday, 24 April.

Six other men have previously been charged with Tyler’s murder. They are:

Tyrese Barnett, 19 of no fixed address. He was also charged with the
attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with the
intent to endanger life.

Leo Reid, also 19 , of Tulse Hill, SW2. He was also charged with
possession of an offensive weapon.

Tyrese Matthews, 20 of Black Prince Road, SE11.

Damaris McBeth, 19 of The Glade, Croydon

Rhys Antwi, 19 of Prentis Rd, SW16

Alfred Coker, 20 of Bowen Drive, SE21

They have been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey
on Wednesday, 5 July.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at
approximately 4.20am on Thursday, 13 April to Norman Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler
suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but
sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a gunshot wound
to the head. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Police are appealing for the publics help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing

Officers investigating a theft from a Poole store are issuing a CCTV image of a woman they would like to identify

A man has been charged following a small explosion at a house

Detectives investigating a serious assault are releasing CCTV images in connection

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a fault with an extractor fan.

Levelling Up Secretary to chair Islands Forum on Isle of Wight

Richard Branson has called on Singapore to halt the execution of Tangaraju Suppiah

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.