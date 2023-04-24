Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a seventh man with his murder

Kalam Bagge, 18, of Nimrod Road, London, SW1 was charged on Sunday, 23

April, and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on

Monday, 24 April.

Six other men have previously been charged with Tyler’s murder. They are:

Tyrese Barnett, 19 of no fixed address. He was also charged with the

attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with the

intent to endanger life.

Leo Reid, also 19 , of Tulse Hill, SW2. He was also charged with

possession of an offensive weapon.

Tyrese Matthews, 20 of Black Prince Road, SE11.

Damaris McBeth, 19 of The Glade, Croydon

Rhys Antwi, 19 of Prentis Rd, SW16

Alfred Coker, 20 of Bowen Drive, SE21

They have been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey

on Wednesday, 5 July.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at

approximately 4.20am on Thursday, 13 April to Norman Road, N15.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler

suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but

sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a gunshot wound

to the head. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.