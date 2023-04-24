Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a seventh man with his murder

Kalam Bagge, 18, of Nimrod Road, London, SW1 was charged on Sunday, 23
April, and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on
Monday, 24 April.
Six other men have previously been charged with Tyler’s murder. They are:
Tyrese Barnett, 19 of no fixed address. He was also charged with the
attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with the
intent to endanger life.
Leo Reid, also 19 , of Tulse Hill, SW2. He was also charged with
possession of an offensive weapon.
Tyrese Matthews, 20 of Black Prince Road, SE11.
Damaris McBeth, 19 of The Glade, Croydon
Rhys Antwi, 19 of Prentis Rd, SW16
Alfred Coker, 20 of Bowen Drive, SE21
They have been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey
on Wednesday, 5 July.
A murder investigation was launched after police were called at
approximately 4.20am on Thursday, 13 April to Norman Road, N15.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler
suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment but
sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a gunshot wound
to the head. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.