Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Omar Abdullah in Westminster have made two arrests

The two men, aged 18 and aged 19, were arrested at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, 6 December on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation , said: “Despite the arrests made, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this horrific incident.

“While police challenge knife crime as a priority, we can’t stop violent behaviour such as this without help from the public – there needs to be a joining of minds where police and the community work together to stamp out the carrying of knives and the violence associated with that.

“If you have information please share what you know. What you tell us, no matter how small, could be a missing piece of the puzzle we are building around Omar’s death. I urge anyone with information about this case to contact us without delay. “

The arrests relate to the murder of Omar Abdullah at Gayhurst House on Mallory Street, NW8 at around 15:20 on Monday, 28 November.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London ’s Air Ambulance. Two men were found with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Omar Abdullah, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

The second man, aged 20, was taken to hospital where his treatment is ongoing.

Later that day, a third man, aged 21, attended hospital for treatment to a hand injury believed to have been sustained as part of this incident. His injury was not life-threatening.