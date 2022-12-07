Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Omar Abdullah in Westminster have made two arrests

They were taken to west London police stations
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Despite the arrests made, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this horrific incident.
“If you have information please share what you know. What you tell us, no matter how small, could be a missing piece of the puzzle we are building around Omar’s death. I urge anyone with information about this case to contact us without delay. “
The arrests relate to the murder of Omar Abdullah at Gayhurst House on Mallory Street, NW8 at around 15:20 on Monday, 28 November.
Despite the efforts of emergency services Omar Abdullah, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
The second man, aged 20, was taken to hospital where his treatment is ongoing.
Later that day, a third man, aged 21, attended hospital for treatment to a hand injury believed to have been sustained as part of this incident. His injury was not life-threatening.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4334/28Nov.