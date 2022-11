Oliver Barker-Perez, 23 of Berenger Walk, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, 11 November.

He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 November.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 15 November.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 31 January. A trial has been scheduled for October 2023.