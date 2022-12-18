Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Abraham Kallon have charged a man

Justice Beckford, 22 , of Lambeth, was charged with murder on Sunday, 18 December.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 December.

At about 4.55am on Saturday, 10 December, officers dealing with a separate matter at King’s College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, came across Abraham suffering stab injuries outside the hospital building.

Officers administered first aid and arranged for Abraham be treated by medics, but sadly he died at the hospital a short time later.

A post-mortem held on Sunday, 11 December, at Greenwich Mortuary gave cause of death as stab injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8785 8099 or 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1230/10Dec. You can also share information directly with the investigation team here.

Alternatively, to provide information 100 per cent anonymously you contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your details and do not trace your device.