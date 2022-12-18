Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a man in Tottenham have made a further arrest

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder on Saturday, 17 December, and remains in custody at a south London police station.

The body of a man, named as Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11:55hrs on Saturday, 15 October by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries, the Met took primacy of the investigation as officers had been working to locate Koray and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was found unharmed.

Police had received the report at 1.51pm on Friday, 14 October, that the pair were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield and had not been seen since the night before. They were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to support Mr Alpergin’s family.

Several people had previously been charged with murder and kidnap.

Erdogan Ulcay, 55, of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden; Ali Kavak, 25 , of De Quincey Road, Tottenham; a 17-year-old boy and Junior Kettle 31 of Kingsdown Road, Islington, are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 January 2023.

Two men, aged 29 and 34 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.