All four suspects are aged 17. They were taken to east London police stations where they remain at this time.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Monday, 5 September was released with no further action.

Police were called at 00:09 BST on Sunday, 4 September to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people on Lichfield Road, E3.

Officers attended and became aware of two males – Shea and another victim – with stab wounds.

Medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Both victims were taken to an east London hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Shea was pronounced dead at 01:54

The second male who was injured, aged 17, was taken to hospital where his condition was not life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite having made a number of arrests in this investigation, I continue to appeal for anyone with information about Shea’s murder to come forward.

“Shea’s family are being supported as they try to come to terms with their loss, but only information can really bring them the answers they so desperately need about what happened to him and why. If you know the answers to those questions please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, should call the Major Incident Room on 020 8345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100%

ADVERTISEMENT