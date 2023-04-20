Thursday, April 20, 2023
Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Abubakkar ‘Junior’ Jah in Newham in 2021 and an attempted murder that took place four days before have charged nine people

by uknip247

Awadh Saleh, 24 , of Plaistow was charged on Thursday, 13 April with murder, attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a pointed/bladed article. He is due to attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May.

Asad Sharif, 28 of Manor Park, Newham was charged on Sunday, 9 April with murder, attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 13 April, where he was remanded in custody.

Zyon Francis, 23, of Plaistow was charged on Wednesday, 12 April with assisting an offender. He is due to attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May.

Rio Burton-Devine, 24, of Islington was charged on Tuesday, 18 April with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He is due to attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May.

Both Ahmed Kassim, 30 and Makhil Osman, 23 of Newham were charged on Friday, 14 April with assisting an offender, alongside Marcel Burton, 19 , of Lambeth, who was also charged on Sunday, 16 April, with assisting an offender. They are all due to attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May.

Jessica Hilton 22 , of Dartford, Kent was charged on Sunday, 16 April and Dino Hamza, 25 (11.07.97), of Newham was charged on Friday, 14 April with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. They will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May.

Police were called at approximately 2.45 pm on 26 April 2021 to reports of an injured man in Coolfin Road, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, Junior was found suffering from knife wounds. It was later established that he had also been shot.

Despite the best efforts of medics he sadly died at the scene.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigating Junior’s murder established some of the suspects are believed to be linked to an attempted murder in Tree Road, Newham on 22 April 2021.

