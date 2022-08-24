The Met is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Alex’s murder.

Alex, a south Londoner, was fatally shot on the Beaumont Estate in Leyton, E10 around 01:25 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

On the evening of Tuesday, August 31, detectives believe Alex attended an unlicensed music event on the Beaumont Estate. The majority of people had already left the area when the incident occurred, but a small group remained and was sitting on a bench when shots were fired.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the murder was a black Kia Sportage stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on Monday, August 16, 2021.

It was discovered abandoned and fire damaged in Walthamstow, E17, on September 3, 2021.

CCTV footage of the Kia in Leyton near the Beaumont Estate shortly before Alex’s death has been released by detectives.

“We are releasing a short clip of the Sportage and are appealing for information about where it was in the days leading up to, and immediately following, the murder,” said Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. We believe the vehicle is connected to Leyton, Walthamstow, and Upper Clapton.

“Alex was only 18 years old when he was murdered. His life was brutally cut short before it had even begun, leaving his family devastated and in search of answers.

“There are people out there who know who was responsible for Alex’s death, as well as critical information about the use and subsequent damage to the stolen Kia.” I urge those individuals to come forward and provide police with the information.”

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Following police investigations, he was released on bail with no further action to be taken against him.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room directly at 020 8345 3775 or the non-emergency police number 101. They can also follow @MetCC on Twitter.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.