Detectives investigating the murder of 59 year-old Phillip Lewis in Harlow have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder

Human remains were discovered at Oakwood Pond on New Year’s Eve.

One man – 55 year-old Lee Clarke, of Wedhey, Harlow – has already been charged with murder and is due to stand trial on 1 August. A 23-year-old man was also arrested at the time on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He has been released on bail until later this month.

On 22 February, a 33 year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.

Since the investigation launched, officers have carried out hundreds of lines of enquiry including searches of Netteswell Pond in Harlow. 

Over the last few weeks, specialist search officers have been carrying out enquiries at five ponds and reservoirs in Harlow. This work has consisted of police search advisors surveying and searching the water. This is all in order to continue gathering evidence as part of this investigation. 

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, Head of Major Crime, said: “These continued efforts are all going towards our aim in finding out what happened to Phil and hopefully securing justice for his family, who have been suffering greatly these past couple of months. 

“Residents in Harlow may have noticed police across various areas this week as we have carried out this work. 

“We have a team working on this investigation and supporting Phil’s family through an extremely difficult time. 

“It’s not too late to submit information and we’d ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to us but may be able to help, to contact us.” 

A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up here as a way for the public to submit information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q39-PO1

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

