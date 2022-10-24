Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening, 21st October. Police have named the victim as 31-year-old Ryan MacNab from north Belfast.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time assisting detectives with enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ADVERTISEMENT