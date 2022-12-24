Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Brent have made an arrest

The 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Nottingham on the evening of Friday, 23 December on suspicion of the murder of 44-year-old Andre Foster and taken into police custody. He will be transferred to a London police station today (Saturday, 24 December).

A murder investigation was after police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.55am on Tuesday, 20 December to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road, NW6.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended.

At the scene, 44-year-old Andre Foster was found stabbed. Despite the efforts of medics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination held at Northwick Park Mortuary on Thursday, 22 December gave cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This arrest is a significant development in this investigation as we continue to strive to give Andre’s family and friends the answers they need.

“However, I would still appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gable Lodge that evening, or who has information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

An online portal for the submission of photos, videos and information has been set up and we would ask anyone with such material to use this facility.

Alternatively, please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1936/20DEC.