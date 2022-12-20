Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating The Murder Of A Man In Elephant And Castle Last December Are Renewing Their Appeal For Information About His Death
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last December are renewing their appeal for information about his death

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last December are renewing their appeal for information about his death

by @uknip247

 

Ian Gualavisi was stabbed at a restaurant in Maldonado Walk, off Hampton Street, on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

Police were called at 7.46pm  and attended with London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance medics. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Ian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues to be led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination took place on 16 December 2021 and found the cause of death was a single stab wound.

Specially trained officers continue to support Ian’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who is leading the investigation into Ian’s murder, said: “It is now one year since Ian Gualavisi was murdered whilst working at his family’s restaurant. In the time since his murder ten people have been arrested, however no one has yet been charged.

“I remain convinced that there is evidence and information within the community that would assist in bringing Ian’s killers to justice that has not yet been disclosed to the investigation team. I would urge anyone who feels that they may know anything, however small, to contact us.

“What you know maybe vital. Ian’s family have had to endure the worst possible year. I have reassured them, and I would take this opportunity to reassure Londoners as a whole, that we will not stop in our pursuit of those responsible for this abhorrent crime. Again, if you have any information please come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, should call 101 giving the reference 6908/14DEC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ibrahima Bah appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty...

A Leicestershire man has today been found guilty of planning to attack...

Charles III is only the second British monarch to appear on a...

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were...

Eighteen people have been locked up for their part in a “disgraceful”...

A pensioner has been convicted under the double jeopardy law of raping...

Detectives investigating a reported sexual attack on a girl in Maidstone are...

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced...

UPDATED: London Ambulance Service forced to declare ‘business continuity incident’ this evening...

A murder investigation launched after a woman in her 60’s found dead...

Emergency services scrambled after building collapse in South East London

Multiple arrests in Christmas crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"