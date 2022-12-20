Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last December are renewing their appeal for information about his death

Ian Gualavisi was stabbed at a restaurant in Maldonado Walk, off Hampton Street, on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

Police were called at 7.46pm and attended with London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance medics. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Ian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues to be led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination took place on 16 December 2021 and found the cause of death was a single stab wound.

Specially trained officers continue to support Ian’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who is leading the investigation into Ian’s murder, said: “It is now one year since Ian Gualavisi was murdered whilst working at his family’s restaurant. In the time since his murder ten people have been arrested, however no one has yet been charged.

“I remain convinced that there is evidence and information within the community that would assist in bringing Ian’s killers to justice that has not yet been disclosed to the investigation team. I would urge anyone who feels that they may know anything, however small, to contact us.

“What you know maybe vital. Ian’s family have had to endure the worst possible year. I have reassured them, and I would take this opportunity to reassure Londoners as a whole, that we will not stop in our pursuit of those responsible for this abhorrent crime. Again, if you have any information please come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, should call 101 giving the reference 6908/14DEC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.