In a further development, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender today, Monday, 17 October, and remains in custody at this stage.

Officers were called shortly before 22:20hrs on Thursday, 13 October to the vicinity of Fairfield Road after a man was found with stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite their best efforts Michael died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

It is believed Michael was attacked in Fairfield Road. He then made his way to Fairfield East where he went into a pub garden and customers provided help and called the emergency services.

A post-mortem examination at Kingston Mortuary on Saturday, 15 October gave cause of death as stab wounds.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our investigation continues with the arrest of a man but we still urgently need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened on Thursday evening.

“It is really important that if you witnessed any part of this incident, even if you don’t think it was important, you please come forward and speak to us.

“My thoughts are very much with this young man’s family and friends.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could help the investigation please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference 7902/13OCT22.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.