Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lambeth are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Police were called at 2.15am on Saturday, 29 October, to reports of a

stabbing outside the Cubana Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, SE1.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. It was reported

that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

At around 02:30hrs the man was found near to a block of flats in Frazier

Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist

officers.

*Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation,

said: *”A man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and we

will do all we can to track down those responsible. My thoughts are with

his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time; they continue to

be supported by specialist officers.

“While we are still in the very early stages of the investigation, we

believe the victim was with a group of friends outside the Cubana Bar when

there was some sort of altercation between two groups at around 2am. After

being injured, he then made his way down Lower Marsh Street and onto

Frazier Street.

“We know there were a lot of people in the area at the time, either

socialising or returning home, or to local hotels, and I’m keen to hear

from them about what they might have seen or heard. People in the area may

have assumed this was just a pub argument, and thought nothing more of it.

It may have been something that you thought was insignificant at the time,

but it could be vital to our investigation.

“Did you hear raised voices or see the attack take place? Did you see

anyone running away from the area? Did you film or photograph the attack?

If so, we need to hear from you.”

The man is yet to be formally identified and we are not yet in a position

to release his identity.

Several crime scenes remain in place while forensic enquiries are carried

out. Local officers are also in the area.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged for early next week to establish

the man’s cause of the death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call

101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.