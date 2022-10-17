The body of a man, named as Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate at around 11:55hrs on Saturday, 15 October by Essex Police officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries the Met took primacy of the investigation as officers had been working to locate Koray and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police.

Police had received the report at 13:51hrs on Friday, 14 October, that the pair were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield and had not been seen since the night before. They were known to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specialist officers are supporting Koray’s family. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The woman has been located and is physically unharmed.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kent area on Sunday, 16 October and remain in police custody at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, 17 October, detectives made a fourth arrest – a 55-year-old man in the Tottenham area on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, Specialist Crime, said: “This is an extremely fast-paced and complex investigation that involves numerous crime scenes and, at this time, has resulted in the arrest of four men for the murder of Koray Alpergin.

“We believe that Koray and a 33-year-old woman were forced into a white van outside their home address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, at around 22:30hrs on Thursday, 13 October.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in that area at the time, who may have seen anything, no matter how small, to contact police immediately. I urge people to check doorbell camera or dash cam footage – you may have captured something that could prove crucial to our investigation.

“Although our investigation is still at a very early stage, I am working on the hypothesis that Koray’s kidnappers were possibly known to him and this was not a random attack.

“I can assure residents in Enfield and Essex that we are doing absolutely everything we can to understand the chain of events here, and bring to justice those responsible.”