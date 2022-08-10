Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields, N5 shortly before 21:00hrs on Thursday, August 4.

Officers arrived with the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and discovered Deshaun with knife wounds. He was treated at the scene by medics, but despite their efforts, he died in hospital a short time later.

His next-of-kin were notified. Specialist officers continue to assist them.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a stab wound, shock, and haemorrhage.

“The investigation team is fully focused on securing justice for Deshaun and his family,” said Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“We are working around the clock and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Highbury Fields area between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, August 4th.”

“Did you see anyone running or acting strangely?” Can you help us piece together the events that led up to Deshaun being stabbed?

“Police will be in the area for the foreseeable future; please approach them with any information you may have.”

“This is an incredibly tragic case where a young man’s life has been ended prematurely despite the efforts of the police officers and LAS who arrived on scene very quickly,” said Borough Commander for Camden and Islington, Chief Superintendent Andy Carter.

“Deshaun had his entire life ahead of him, which has now been cruelly taken away, and our hearts go out to his family and friends, who will be devastated by this loss.”

“I’d like to thank the local community for contacting the incident room and providing critical information in the last few days.” In these early stages, the community’s willingness to assist us has been extremely important.

“We know there were a lot of people in the park on Thursday evening, many of whom were young people who might be reluctant to come forward.” I’d like you to consider Deshaun’s family, who are looking for answers. Please don’t keep vital information that allows us to provide those answers to yourself. If you come forward to speak with us in confidence, we will support you.

“I also encourage anyone else who was in the park that night, who may have been a victim of another crime, to report this to us as it may help this investigation.”

“On Thursday evening, a week after Deshaun’s death, additional officers will be in the park conducting a witness appeal.” Please do not hesitate to approach them.

“We are committed to addressing violence in all forms, and our current summer violence plan, which is being implemented in collaboration with partners, is focused on keeping our open spaces safe because they are used by so many people, especially during this warm weather.” “We have reviewed the locations where we will need to provide extra patrols in the coming days to ensure that our presence deters violent incidents like this from occurring.”

At the Public Portal, you can provide police with information or video footage (mipp.police.uk).

Alternatively, you can call police on 0208 345 3865, dial 101, or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7948/4AUG.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.