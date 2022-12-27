Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an arrest

The 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 27 December. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

At 11.33pm on Tuesday, 20 December, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/20Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.