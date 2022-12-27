Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating The Murder Of A Teenager In Islington Have Made An Arrest
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an arrest

by @uknip247

The 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 27 December. He remains in custody at a north London police station.
At 11.33pm on Tuesday, 20 December, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.
Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.
Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/20Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

A suspect has appeared in court after a man was run over...

Investigation launched following fatal vehicle fire in Clapham South West London that...

Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 12...

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old...

Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house...

A St Mary’s Coastguard Rescue Officer gave birth 15 feet in the...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 90 people crossed the English...

A woman from Southampton has spoken out about her relief that she...

The UK will stop publishing the Covid-19 R number that measures how...

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

Officers searching for a missing Wareham man are appealing for help from...

Shoppers are being urged to THINK before grabbing a bargain as the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"