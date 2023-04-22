Saturday, April 22, 2023
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Leeds have issued the images of four males who are wanted in connection with the incident

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched a murder investigation after Jamie Meah, aged 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack in Armley on Friday, 31 March.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder in connection with the incident which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the murder with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The men are believed to have links to Leeds, Merseyside and the Greater Manchester areas.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chf Insp Damian Roebuck said: “Jamie’s death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.

“We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder. These men are believed to have links to the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas and enquiries are actively being carried out in those areas.”

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen any of these four males, or knows of their whereabouts to please contact us with those details.”

Members of the public are advised not to approach any of the four males but to call police on 999, quoting West Yorkshire Police crime reference 13230180255. Information can also be given online to the force via a Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

