Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Brixton have made an arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Brixton have made an arrest

by uknip247

Police were called at 4.02pm on Monday, 1 May to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9.

Officers arrived at the scene and were joined by the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 31-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.42pm.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area. They have also spoken to several witnesses.

Based on these initial enquiries, it is believed the woman was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.

At this early stage of the investigation, there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

“Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire in a shop basement on Munster Road in Fulham

Police are using banning orders to stop some of the most prolific shoplifters and drug addicts from stepping foot in the city centre

Barking Live: First Pictures showing the scene that has left a man in critical condition after being stabbed in East London

A woman who died after being found unresponsive at an address in Chelmsford has been described as a “fantastic mother” who was “loved by...

Howell Donaldson III has finally been brought to justice for his heinous crimes in Seminole Heights, Tampa, Florida, in the fall of 2017

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is celebrating her eighth birthday tomorrow, May 3, and a new photo of...

At least 108 police officers have been injured in clashes with protesters across France who are angry at pension reforms

Do you recognise the person in this image?

Two police investigators have won recognition after bringing an online stalker to justice for a relentless campaign of harassment against multiple victims

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing have charged three suspects with murder

UK hands operations at Wadi Seidna airfield back to Sudanese authorities after successful evacuations

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing Maidstone teenager

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.