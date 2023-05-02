Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Brixton have made an arrest

Police were called at 4.02pm on Monday, 1 May to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9.

Officers arrived at the scene and were joined by the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 31-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.42pm.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area. They have also spoken to several witnesses.

Based on these initial enquiries, it is believed the woman was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.

At this early stage of the investigation, there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

“Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.