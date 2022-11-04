Detectives investigating the murder of Adrian Keise in Lambeth have made three arrests

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 2 November while two other men
– aged 23 and aged 19 – were arrested on Thursday, 3 November.
All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.
*Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime
Command, said:* “It is now nearly a week since Adrian was brutally attacked
and killed. These arrests demonstrate this investigation is making progress
but I still need witnesses and information about the attack.
“If you were in the area of Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of
Saturday, 29 October and saw the incident that led to Adrian being stabbed,
or if you have information that could help this investigation, then I urge
you to get in contact.
“Detectives, along with local officers, will also be down at the scene on
Friday night to appeal for witnesses. If you can help, or have any
concerns, then please speak to them.”
An investigation was launched after police were called at 2.15am on
Saturday, 29 October, to reports of a stabbing outside the Cubana
Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, SE1.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. It was reported
that 32-year-old Adrian had been stabbed.
At around 2.30am Adrian was found near to a block of flats in Frazier
Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination has taken place and given cause of death as stab
injuries.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call
101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct.
You can also share information, photos and videos directly with the
investigation team here
.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers
on
0800 555 111.