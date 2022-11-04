Detectives investigating the murder of Adrian Keise in Lambeth have made three arrests

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 2 November while two other men

– aged 23 and aged 19 – were arrested on Thursday, 3 November.

All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.

*Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime

Command, said:* “It is now nearly a week since Adrian was brutally attacked

and killed. These arrests demonstrate this investigation is making progress

but I still need witnesses and information about the attack.

“If you were in the area of Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of

Saturday, 29 October and saw the incident that led to Adrian being stabbed,

or if you have information that could help this investigation, then I urge

you to get in contact.

“Detectives, along with local officers, will also be down at the scene on

Friday night to appeal for witnesses. If you can help, or have any

concerns, then please speak to them.”

An investigation was launched after police were called at 2.15am on

Saturday, 29 October, to reports of a stabbing outside the Cubana

Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, SE1.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. It was reported

that 32-year-old Adrian had been stabbed.

At around 2.30am Adrian was found near to a block of flats in Frazier

Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and given cause of death as stab

injuries.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call

101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct.

You can also share information, photos and videos directly with the

investigation team here



.