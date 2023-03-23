Detectives investigating the murder of Alex Ajanaku have arrested four men

Following a series of warrants carried out in east and north London on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 March, two 22-year-old men and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All four have been released on bail until a date in June.

Alex’s family have been updated about these arrests.

Alex was 18-years-old when he was fatally shot on the Beaumont Estate in Leyton, E10 at about 01:25hrs on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

Detectives believe Alex had been at an unlicensed music event on the Beaumont Estate on the evening of Tuesday, 31 August. The majority of people had left the area by the time of the incident, but a small group remained and were sitting on a bench when shots were fired.

The vehicle that is believed to have been used to commit the murder was a black Kia Sportage which had been stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on Monday, 16 August 2021.

On 3 September 2021, it was found abandoned and fire damaged in Walthamstow, E17.

A reward of up to £20,000 continues to be offered by the Met for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Alex’s murder.

Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We remain as committed as ever to getting justice for Alex and his family. We have not forgotten Alex and we are determined to bring those responsible for his murder to justice.

“I hope with the passage of time, witnesses may now feel able to come forward. At the time of Alex’s murder I said there are people out there with information and I believe that is still true. A year and a half is a long time to carry around information about the death of a young man with his whole life ahead of him, please do the right thing and tell us what you know. Alex’s family deserve to know the truth. You do not have to speak directly to police, you can share what you know anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room directly on 020 8345 3775 or the general police non-emergency number 101. They can also tweet @MetCC.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 43 year old man was arrested on Thursday, 2 September 2021 on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently released on bail and following police enquiries was released with no further action to be taken against him.