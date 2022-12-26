Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Foster in Brent have charged a man

The 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Nottingham on the evening of Friday, 23 December on suspicion of the murder of 44-year-old Andre Foster and taken into police custody.

On Sunday, 25 December, Liban Ali, 29. was charged with murder. He was further charged with drugs offences and possession of a bladed article. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 December.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.55am on 20 December to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road, NW6.

At the scene, 44-year-old Andre Foster was found stabbed. Despite the efforts of medics he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. A special post-mortem examination held at Northwick Park Mortuary on Thursday, 22 December gave cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

Subjects