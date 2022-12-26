Monday, December 26, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating The Murder Of Andre Foster In Brent Have Charged A Man
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Foster in Brent have charged a man

Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Foster in Brent have charged a man

by @uknip247

The 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Nottingham on the evening of Friday, 23 December on suspicion of the murder of 44-year-old Andre Foster and taken into police custody.

On Sunday, 25 December, Liban Ali, 29. was charged with murder. He was further charged with drugs offences and possession of a bladed article. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 December.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.55am on 20 December to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road, NW6.

At the scene, 44-year-old Andre Foster was found stabbed. Despite the efforts of medics he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. A special post-mortem examination held at Northwick Park Mortuary on Thursday, 22 December gave cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.

Subjects

RELATED ARTICLES

A detective has revealed how no day is the same as the...

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was attacked on...

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man...

As a special Christmas treat, Doctor Who landed a sixty second action...

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a young woman...

M4 motorway closed due to a multi-vehicle collision

A domestic abuser who bit police officers has been jailed

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic...

Can you help find missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke?

Police have arrested two men after serious assault in Worksop on Christmas...

Police have thanked the public for the vital role they play in...

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and Dover RNLI Lifeboat launched on Christmas Day to...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"