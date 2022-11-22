Detectives investigating the murder of dadbe Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival are asking for the public’s help in tracing a person they urgently need to speak to

Officers have already made four arrests but need to identify another male.

Takayo, aged 21, died in hospital after being stabbed at around 8pm on

Monday, 29 August in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “We are making

good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has

naturally left his family devastated.

“However, we really need the public’s help to tell us who this person is in

the CCTV image we have issued today and anyone with information – no matter

how small – about the murder to come forward.

“If you can help please get in touch immediately.”

Takayo was a rapper who lived in Bristol and had visited the carnival with

his sister and friends. A post-mortem examination showed he died from a

stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

His family said: “Takayo’s death has left a painful ache for all who loved

him and still love him.

“He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous

one as he came from a strong family unit. His son was born on 9 November

and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet.

Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping

without him on a daily basis.

“Our family beg the public to provide any info they may have, be that

videos or photos that were taken on 29 August in the Ladbroke Grove area.

“Please help us to bring Takayo’s killers to justice and therefore some

comfort to us knowing he didn’t die in vain.”

There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the

murder and probably many witnesses. Detectives are still keen to hear from

anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing

in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

Information can be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020

7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC

quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity

Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting

http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your

device.

Four people have so far been arrested in connection with Takayo’s murder.

On Wednesday, 19 October a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were

arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of

assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were subsequently bailed pending

further enquiries. The 23-year-old man was released under investigation.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in Bristol on Saturday, 22 October on

suspicion of the murder and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.