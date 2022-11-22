Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Tmptitle
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of dadbe Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival are asking for the public’s help in tracing a person they urgently need to speak to

Detectives investigating the murder of dadbe Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival are asking for the public’s help in tracing a person they urgently need to speak to

by @uknip247
0 comment

Officers have already made four arrests but need to identify another male.
Takayo, aged 21, died in hospital after being stabbed at around 8pm on
Monday, 29 August in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.
Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “We are making
good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has
naturally left his family devastated.
“However, we really need the public’s help to tell us who this person is in
the CCTV image we have issued today and anyone with information – no matter
how small – about the murder to come forward.
“If you can help please get in touch immediately.”
Takayo was a rapper who lived in Bristol and had visited the carnival with
his sister and friends. A post-mortem examination showed he died from a
stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.
His family said: “Takayo’s death has left a painful ache for all who loved
him and still love him.
“He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous
one as he came from a strong family unit. His son was born on 9 November
and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet.
Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping
without him on a daily basis.
“Our family beg the public to provide any info they may have, be that
videos or photos that were taken on 29 August in the Ladbroke Grove area.
“Please help us to bring Takayo’s killers to justice and therefore some
comfort to us knowing he didn’t die in vain.”
There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the
murder and probably many witnesses. Detectives are still keen to hear from
anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing
in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.
Information can be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020
7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC
quoting 7478/29AUG.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity
Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting
http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your
device.
Four people have so far been arrested in connection with Takayo’s murder.
On Wednesday, 19 October a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were
arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.
A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of
assisting an offender.
The 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were subsequently bailed pending
further enquiries. The 23-year-old man was released under investigation.
A 17-year-old male was arrested in Bristol on Saturday, 22 October on
suspicion of the murder and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

You may also like

Medway Sport announce sporting guests

Passengers are being warned to expect Christmas rail...

Police have now launched a triple murder investigation...

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration...

A man has been charged with murder following...

A woman who died in a crash on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More