Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have received nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from members of the public

In the past 10 days CCTV and important information about individuals and wider tensions have all been passed on either directly to police or confidentially through the Crimestoppers charity.

To date three people have been arrested in connection with Elle’s murder. Two have been released on bail pending further enquiries while a third has been recalled to prison.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “I would like to personally thank each and every person who has already come forward to tell us what they know.

“This is a fast-moving and complex investigation and each piece of information is a vital piece of the puzzle to help us to understand what happened in the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

“I would continue to ask people to come forward and tell us what they know. Even though we have received a lot of information from the public it is still important that people continue to speak to us.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.

“The people responsible for Elle’s death do not deserve to be protected and Elle’s family deserve answers.

“There is a special Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

“Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”