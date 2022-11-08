Detectives investigating the murder of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov in Downham have arrested a teenager

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, 8 November on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody where he remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today’s arrest is a positive development, but we know there were up to two further suspects involved. Our investigation continues at pace and we have a number of ongoing lines of inquiry to attempt to identify and trace the other individuals.

“I would urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.”

A murder investigation continues following a stabbing in Downham.

Police were called at 23:50hrs on Friday, 4 November, to a report of a man stabbed on Bromley Road in Downham.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service.

They found 21-year-old Gabriel suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died during the afternoon of Saturday, 5 November.

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 8645/04Nov.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.