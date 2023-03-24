Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

by uknip247

Jabir Sitar, 20 of Clacton Road, E17 was charged on Friday, 24 March with murder and robbery. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 March. Three people have previously been charged. They are:

Jahoe Allen, 32 of no fixed address was charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, 16 March.

A 17-year-old male was charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and robbery.

Karl Black, 42 of Cassiobury Road, E17 was charged on Friday, 10 March with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob.

All three will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 May.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 22:17hrs on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road, N15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Jordan Briscoe, 25, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died later that night.

His family continues to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Two other people have been arrested as part of this investigation.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 5 May. He was bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 9 March on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-April pending further enquiries

