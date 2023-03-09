Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in Tottenham have charged a boy with murder as they make two further arrests and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Wednesday, 8 March was charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and robbery. He appeared at Stratford Youth Court later that same day where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 March.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 8 March on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 9 March on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “While I am incredibly grateful to everyone so far who has come forward to assist us, we still need to hear from anyone who was in the areas of Philip Lane; Arnold Road; or Clyde Road, N15 on the night of Sunday, 5 March between 9pm and 11pm.

“If you have any dash-cam or private footage relating to this incident that has not yet been provided to police, or if you think you may have information, I urge you to contact us without delay via the Major Incident Public Portal, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers. It doesn’t matter how you do it, but please do get in touch.”

At 10.17pm on Sunday, 5 March, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road, N15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died later that night.

His family continues to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary on Wednesday, 8 March, confirmed his cause of death was sharp force trauma to the chest.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 1010 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6900/05Mar.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name or trace your IP address.