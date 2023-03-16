Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in Tottenham have charged a third man





Jahoe Allen – 32 of no fixed address was charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, 16 March. Allen will appear in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 March.



Two people have previously been charged.



A 17-year-old boy was charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and robbery – he has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 29 May.



Karl Black, 42 of Cassiobury Road, E17 was charged on 10 March with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob – he has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 11 April.



A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 10.17pm on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road, N15.



A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 9 March on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-April pending further enquiries.



Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Jordan Briscoe, 25, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died later that night.

His family continues to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.





