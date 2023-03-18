Saturday, March 18, 2023
Detectives investigating the murder of Kai McGinley in Erith have charged another man

Kai Osibodu, 23, of Riverdale Road DA8, was arrested yesterday and charged this evening with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear in custody on Saturday, 18 March at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Four people have previously been charged in connection with Kai’s murder and the shooting:

Enriko Spahiu, 20, of Elmhurst, Belvedere and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith were charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and attempted murder.

Connor Brooks, age 20 of Horsa Road, Erith and Bradlee Reeve, age 33 of Chapman Road, Erith were both charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Saturday, 11 March.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 30 May with a trial date scheduled for 3 January 2024 – both at the Old Bailey.

There have been three other arrests as part of the investigation into Kai’s murder:

On 9 March, a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – both have been bailed pending further enquiries. A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was released with no further action.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 8.50pm on Thursday, 9 February to reports of shots fired on Pembroke Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 24-year-old Kai McGinley suffering with a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Kai died at the scene.

