The 17-year-old was arrested in Edinburgh on Wednesday, 19 October. He was taken to a London police station and charged on 21 October with the murder of Kane Moses and with possession of a pointed or bladed article.

He appeared in custody on Saturday, 22 October, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The murder investigation was launched on Friday, 30 September, when 19-year-old Kane was killed in Tottenham High Road near to Holcombe Market, N17.

A post-mortem examination held on 2 October gave a cause of death of stab wound to the chest.

