Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Mitchell at a silent disco in Croydon are making a new appeal for the public’s help

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is now more than a year since the brutal murder of Leroy, and we remain determined in getting the answers his family desperately need. We will continue to investigate this crime and the passage of time will not offer protection to the perpetrators.

“The Met is committed to removing illegal firearms from the streets of London, and the murder of Leroy is a stark reminder of the devastation they cause not just to the victims of gun crime but also to their families and loved ones.”

Leroy, aged 35, was fatally shot at around 5am on 2 October 2021 after leaving a silent disco at a house on Birdhurst Road, Croydon.

The investigation was featured on BBC’s Crimewatch Live earlier this year in the hope that further information would come forward in order to help identify and prosecute those responsible.

Today, more than a year on from his murder, the family are releasing another photo of Leroy in the hope that it will serve as a reminder to anyone who may have information about his murder, but also that he was a loving father, brother and son.

Leroy’s mother, Maura said: “It’s been just over a year since Leroy was murdered in Croydon, he was only 35. A year is a long time especially without justice. As a family our hearts are broken. We know that nothing will bring Leroy back, but we just want some answers. We’re pleading for help to find those responsible for his murder.

“If you have any information please contact the police or Crimestoppers. Leroy was a father, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Just like your family members I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anyone, please help us.”

The Metropolitan Police Service continues to work tirelessly with partners and forces across the country to dismantle organised criminal groups facilitating the importation, manufacture and transportation of firearms around the UK and reduce violent crime. A recent week of action targeting those responsible for gun crime, resulted in 17 arrests, 10 charges and 6 firearms seized.

This is just one strand of work contributing towards our long-term strategy of reducing violence and gun crime in London. Our officers continue to carry out hard-hitting surges of activity targeting the crimes people care about. The aims are simple

To disrupt and arrest those who cause the most harm and impact on our communities.

To protect the public – particularly the most vulnerable.

Leroy’s murder is a devastating reminder of the impact this crime has on families, friends and communities. We urge anyone who may have any information about Leroy’s murder, no matter how small you believe it is, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call the incident room 020 8785 8244 or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.