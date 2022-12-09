Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating The Murder Of Mark Lovell In Ardcarn Park, Newry, On The Evening Of Thursday 1 December Have Arrested A 34 Year Old Man
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on the evening of Thursday 1 December have arrested a 34 year old man

Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on the evening of Thursday 1 December have arrested a 34 year old man

by @uknip247
The arrest follows searches of properties in the Newry area this morning, Thursday, 8th December.
The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite at this time.
Two men aged 45 and 40, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, Wednesday 7 December remain in custody.
Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Apple have announced Apple Music Sing, an exciting new feature that allows...

A man convicted of sexually abusing three children has been jailed for...

Caroline Crowns Gosport’s Best Shop

People are being warned about the dangers of getting caught up in...

UK Space Agency News 08 Dec 2022 Climate change instrument arrives at...

Half of a single storey industrial unit was destroyed by fire as...

Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was...

The roof of the detached property was well alight when the first...

Fire crews and police were called to the A326 Hythe Bypass

Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

A police officer who falsified a training document to secure access to...

A west London barber has been found guilty of sending thousands of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"