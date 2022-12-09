Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on the evening of Thursday 1 December have arrested a 34 year old man
by @uknip247