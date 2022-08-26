As they continue to question a man on suspicion of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder, detectives have released an image of an Audi Q3.

Aerial footage of the arrest of a 36-year-old man on suspicion of Olivia Platt-Korbel’s murder has also been released by police.

They’ve also released a photo of the car thought to have driven the intended target of the shooting to the hospital.

Merseyside Police has asked anyone who saw the black Audi Q3 in the days preceding the shooting to contact them.

The vehicle has been seized and is currently being forensically examined.

“Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the larger investigation as much as ever,” Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said.

Whatever information you have, whether you are certain it is the same vehicle or not, please forward it to us, and we will assess its significance.”

During an armed police operation last night, the suspect, from the Huyton area of Merseyside, was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

Detectives from Merseyside Police are questioning him in custody.

