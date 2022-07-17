On Friday, 15 July, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command conducted arrest inquiries, and as a result, a 24-year-old man surrendered to a north London police station. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and released the next day under investigation.

Detectives have also released an image of a man they want to speak with today. Officers believe he would have witnessed the brutal assault near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, shortly before 9pm on 17 December 2021. They do not believe he is a suspect.

“The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-family Sorin’s and friends, and his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, the senior investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“Our investigation is progressing at a rapid pace, and in addition to the arrest, we are continuing to conduct a number of inquiries.”

“We have released an image of a key witness with whom we would like to speak.” We believe this man witnessed the attack and want to speak with him to ensure that the person responsible for Petru-death Sorin’s is brought to justice. Please know that you are not in any danger, and your assistance could mean that a dangerous man is removed from London’s streets and Petru-family Sorin’s receives the closure they deserve.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage to come forward.”

Petru-Sorin, 41, was with two friends near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, shortly before 21:00hrs on 17 December 2021. An unknown man approached them, and a fight ensued, with Petru-Sorin being assaulted.

Petru-Sorin became ill shortly before 11:00 a.m. the next day, December 18, and his friends called the London Ambulance Service.

Paramedics called the police after learning that he had been punched in the head during an altercation the day before.

Petru-Sorin was taken to the hospital, where he was discovered to have suffered a significant brain injury. He remained in the hospital until the evening of March 29, when he died.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about the incident should contact police at 020 8358 0300 or 101, quoting incident number 2254/18dec.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online to crimestoppers-uk.org.