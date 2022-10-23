A 17-year-old male was arrested in Bristol on Saturday, 22 October on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Takayo.

He remains in police custody at this time.

On Wednesday, 19 October a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested at residential addresses in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested at a residential address in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were subsequently bailed pending further enquiries. The 23-year-old man was released under investigation.

At about 8pm on Monday, 29 August, officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Officers provided emergency first aid to Takayo until the arrival of paramedics.

He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination held at Westminster Mortuary on 1 September gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

A dedicated page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident. It is simple to use and can be accessed here – Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your device.