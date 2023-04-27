All four were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, 26 April), they are:

Manuel Paulo, 19 of Garrett Lane SW17

Kavaun Morrison, 18 of Swain Close SW16

Armani McClymont, 20 of Camden Way, Thornton Heath

Denzel Kwateng, 20 of Parkway, New Addington

They have all been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28 April.

Detectives Investigating The Murder Of Tyrese Miller In Mitcham Have Charged Four Men

These charges come after police were called at approximately 02:25am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane in Mitcham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the best efforts of the emergency services, Tyrese, aged 22, died there a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday, 5 April found the cause of death to have been a gunshot wound to the chest.