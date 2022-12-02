Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds: Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanki in south London have made a further arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of the murders of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanki; he remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“Today is another step forward in our investigation into this shocking incident but I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has information about the events that resulted in the deaths of Charlie and Kearne to come forward and speak to police.”

An investigation was launched after police were called at around 17:10hrs on Saturday, 26 November to reports of two people injured at two separate locations – Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the Sewell Road location, they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds. Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.

Two males – aged 16 and aged 15 – have been charged with the murders and are due to appear in court on Friday, 2 December.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, 27 November – also on suspicion of both murders – has now been released on bail pending further enquiries and is next due back to a south London police station in February 2023.

Anyone with information that could assist can share it directly with the investigation team on this dedicated webpage.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference 4943/26NOV. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.