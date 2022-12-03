Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds in south London have charged a third teenager

Hussain Bah, 18 of south-east London was arrested on Friday, 2 December. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 3 December, charged with the murders of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.
An investigation was launched after police were called at around 17:10 on Saturday, 26 November to reports of two people injured at two separate locations – Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. At the Sewell Road location they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds. Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, 27 November – also on suspicion of both murders – has now been released on bail pending further enquiries and is due back to a south London police station in February 2023.
Anyone with information that could assist can share it directly with the investigation team on this dedicated webpage.
Alternatively call 101 quoting reference 4943/26NOV. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’