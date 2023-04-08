Saturday, April 8, 2023
Detectives investigating the robbery of a 13-year-old boy are appealing for information from members of the public

by uknip247
The teenager was riding his e-scooter down an alleyway between Beckhampton Road and Chediston Vale, Bestwood, when he was targeted by three men.

One man grabbed the victim by his neck and another struck him over the back of the head with a bottle, causing him to fall to the floor.

While on the floor, the teenager was kicked and had his pockets emptied by the three offenders.

The robbers stole the e-scooter, a mobile phone, bank card and headphones before fleeing the scene in different directions at around 6pm on 4 March 2023.

The victim was able to contact a friend who called him a taxi but he later needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for this young victim and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“Were you in the area of Beckhampton Road and Chediston Vale at around the time of the incident and witnessed anything suspicious? If so please get in touch and speak to us.

“We also want to hear from any motorists who may have been in the area and have dash-cam footage which could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 255 of 5 March 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

