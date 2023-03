A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a stabbing on board a Route 158 bus on Blackhorse Lane, E17, at about 15:15hrs on Tuesday, 21 March.

He was charged on Thursday, 23 March and will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday, 24 March.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. His family has been informed and are being supported by officers.