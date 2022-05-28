Police were contacted about the incident last summer, in which a man is understood to have taken the victim – a 13-year-old girl – down an alleyway in the town centre and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to force the offender off of her before running away from him.

A wide-range of follow-up enquiries have been made as part of the investigation but so far detectives have been unable to arrest a suspect in relation to this attack.

Greater Manchester Police have obtained an image of a man – used on a social media account that was contacting the victim before the incident – and they believe he could hold important information.

Anyone who could identify him or know of his whereabouts is asked to call detectives on 0161 856 8549 quoting incident 2038 of 26/07/2021.