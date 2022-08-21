He died in hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, August 14, on Callender Street in the city centre.

Following his death, a murder investigation was launched, and a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

The police have issued a new request for information about the attack.

They are looking for anyone who was in the Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegall Square, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, or Castle Place area between 4am and 8am on Sunday.