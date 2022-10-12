Three HGVs were targeted overnight between Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October 2022, with diesel worth thousands of pounds believed to have been drained directly from their fuel tanks.

Officers located two men acting suspiciously near the targeted lorries, which were parked in a layby off the London-bound carriageway just prior to the Stuppington Lane bridge.

They ran away but following a search of the area officers located two men fitting their description and arrested them on suspicion of theft.

Both men, one aged 41 and the other 29, remain in custody pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the thefts or may have dashcam footage of the layby between 10pm on Tuesday 11 October and 1.30am on Wednesday 12 October is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/196912/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org